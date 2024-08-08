Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 2,885 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $115,198.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,297.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 476 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $22,848.00.

TWST stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWST. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

