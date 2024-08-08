Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells 1,623 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $105.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UMB Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in UMB Financial by 35.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after purchasing an additional 394,578 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

