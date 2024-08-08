Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yelp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $33.33 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Yelp by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 68,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Yelp by 7.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

