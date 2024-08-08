Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $182.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.79. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

