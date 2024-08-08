Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $147.01, but opened at $172.00. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $182.56, with a volume of 579,430 shares traded.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.79.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 28.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.70.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

