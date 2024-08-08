Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Sells $102,112.92 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 8th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,066.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.57%. Integral Ad Science's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. American Trust grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 55.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

