Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,228 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

