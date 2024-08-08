InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

