Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) & B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Head to Head Review

Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Free Report) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Invent Ventures has a beta of -33.21, suggesting that its share price is 3,421% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 4.82% 11.17% 6.41%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $43.33 million 0.37 $2.01 million $0.36 7.69

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Invent Ventures and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.51%. Given B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions beats Invent Ventures on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions. The RFID Division provides hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in logistic centers and warehouses; RFID-based systems for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic systems for industrial packing lines; automatic systems to track the production line; and automatic systems to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this segment provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The Supply Chain Division offers electro-mechanical components, electronics components, communications products, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, and other industries. This segment also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects, including warehouse functions. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

