Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Investar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $16.15 on Monday. Investar has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $158.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Investar by 2,810.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Investar during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Investar by 92.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

