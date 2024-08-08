Investors Buy Large Volume of RealReal Call Options (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,302 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 165% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,621 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

In other RealReal news, Director Caretha Coleman sold 10,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $44,832.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,833 shares in the company, valued at $757,026.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other RealReal news, Director Caretha Coleman sold 10,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $44,832.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,833 shares in the company, valued at $757,026.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $86,402.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 529,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,132 shares of company stock worth $933,131. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 4,275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 122,404 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 38.8% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.90. RealReal has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. Research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

