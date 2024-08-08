iPower (NYSE:IPW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get iPower alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on iPower

iPower Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of iPower stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.05. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chenlong Tan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,063,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,417,534.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.