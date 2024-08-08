iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.