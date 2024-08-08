iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 183.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.