iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 59,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 100,101 shares.The stock last traded at $76.32 and had previously closed at $76.12.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $910.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 189,193 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,507,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,031,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

