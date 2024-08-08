iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 66,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 112,214 shares.The stock last traded at $93.20 and had previously closed at $92.16.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bensler LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2,672.0% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 181,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,168,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,051,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

