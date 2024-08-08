Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ITRM opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITRM

About Iterum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.