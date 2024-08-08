ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ITT opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.08. ITT has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $102,709,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,043,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of ITT by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 681,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after buying an additional 288,671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 393,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,912,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of ITT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,434,000 after acquiring an additional 80,652 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

