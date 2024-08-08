IWG plc (IWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.00 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IWG Stock Performance

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.54. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 122.50 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 211 ($2.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -802.38, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at IWG

In related news, insider Mark Dixon sold 35,000,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.50), for a total value of £68,600,000 ($87,667,731.63). In related news, insider Francois Pauly bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,086.26). Also, insider Mark Dixon sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.50), for a total value of £68,600,000 ($87,667,731.63). Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

