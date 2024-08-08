Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 403,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.