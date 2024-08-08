Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Shares Down 17.1%

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44.98 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.62). 150,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 49,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.75).

Jarvis Securities Trading Down 13.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.14. The stock has a market cap of £22.54 million, a P/E ratio of 548.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Jarvis Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA investment wrappers and savings schemes; and nominee, certificated, and SIPP accounts.

