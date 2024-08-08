Jason M. Cole Sells 24,064 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) CFO Jason M. Cole sold 24,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $101,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 215.57%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.
