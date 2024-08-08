Jason M. Cole Sells 24,064 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) CFO Jason M. Cole sold 24,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $101,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 215.57%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 4,740.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 954,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 934,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 158,872 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 8.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 344,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Further Reading

