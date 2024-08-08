JD.com (JD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, analysts expect JD.com to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JD.com Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of JD stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
