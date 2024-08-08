JD.com (JD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, analysts expect JD.com to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JD stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.13.

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

