Jeffrey Flug Sells 304 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $13,692.16.

On Friday, July 5th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $12,959.52.

NYSE SHAK opened at $97.21 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 176.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.85.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

