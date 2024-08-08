Jeffrey Glajch Purchases 15,000 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,686.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Glajch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of Orion stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00.

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.53. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Orion Cuts Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,624,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after buying an additional 304,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orion by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 77,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orion by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Orion by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,389,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,347,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 210,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Articles

