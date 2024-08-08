John Shireman Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) Director John Shireman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Shireman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, John Shireman bought 500 shares of First Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $15,845.00.

First Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. First Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09.

First Capital Announces Dividend

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

