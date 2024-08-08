Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,231,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $808,912. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.