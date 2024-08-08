Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $371.97 million, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $59.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

