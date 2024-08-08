Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Johnson Outdoors Price Performance
NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $371.97 million, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $59.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
