Jonathan Davies Buys 78 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies purchased 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($160.49).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSP Group alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Jonathan Davies acquired 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($159.49).

On Thursday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 76 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £123.88 ($158.31).

SSP Group Trading Up 1.0 %

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 164.70 ($2.10) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.35. SSP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 142.20 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 248.60 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16,160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.90) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 300 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.79).

View Our Latest Research Report on SSP Group

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.