Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $229.50 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $254.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.08.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

