Joseph Devivo Purchases 104,000 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Devivo bought 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,009,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Butterfly Network Stock Down 7.4 %
BFLY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $194.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.14.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 153.29% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
