Joseph Devivo Purchases 104,000 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Devivo bought 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,009,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 7.4 %

BFLY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $194.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 153.29% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

About Butterfly Network

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $1,250,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 42.9% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,885,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 218,720 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

