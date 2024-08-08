Joseph P. Campanelli Purchases 5,000 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 5,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NB Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NBBK opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $19.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBBK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,058,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NB Bancorp by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 106,611 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 90.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 185,617 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $5,037,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

