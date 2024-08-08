Joseph S. Koscinski Acquires 4,807 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 4,807 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,252.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ecovyst Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of ECVT stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
