Joseph S. Koscinski Acquires 4,807 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 4,807 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,252.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ecovyst Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,661,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after buying an additional 66,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 266,615 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,113,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,026,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 334,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

