Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of JOY stock opened at C$2.56 on Tuesday. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$52.10 million for the quarter. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Journey Energy will post 0.3452028 EPS for the current year.

In other Journey Energy news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. In related news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Also, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Insiders acquired 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $301,500 in the last three months. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

