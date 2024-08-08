JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $23.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $878.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,052 shares of company stock worth $988,396. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 661.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 38.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 703,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

