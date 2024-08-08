Judy S. Slotkin Buys 7,015 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $139,598.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

