Julie Rachynski Sells 1,396 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Julie Rachynski sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$29,944.20.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

TSE SEA opened at C$20.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.19. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$12.62 and a one year high of C$23.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

