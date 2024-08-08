Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,533,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 3,993,343 shares.The stock last traded at $6.01 and had previously closed at $10.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

