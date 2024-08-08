Kamada (KMDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMDA stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $303.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

