Katherine Irene Fogertey Sells 963 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $92,476.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katherine Irene Fogertey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10.

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.1 %

SHAK opened at $97.21 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $41,046,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $12,238,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

