Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of KMPR opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

