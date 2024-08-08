Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.
Kemper Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of KMPR opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper
In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
