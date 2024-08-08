KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 274.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,437 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.