Kimberly H. Sheehy Sells 2,961 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $50,751.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

CVB Financial stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 594,901 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 539,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

