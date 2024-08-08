Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,941. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $467.26 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $509.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

