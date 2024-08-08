Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

WMB stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

