Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,671 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 614.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,561 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

