Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $322,097,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after buying an additional 2,999,300 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,785,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.0 %

ET opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

