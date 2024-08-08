Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,305.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,847.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,686.97. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC raised their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

