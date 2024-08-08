Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 772 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of TJX opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $115.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

