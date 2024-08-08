Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 867 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,913,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in International Paper by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 352,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $157,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

NYSE IP opened at $44.49 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

